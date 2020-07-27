Britney Spears Spotted in Rare Public Outing After Skipping Conservatorship Hearing

WENN

The ‘Oops!… I Did It Again ‘ singer is pictured sitting in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes-Benz SUV in her Los Angeles neighborhood of Westlake amid viral #FreeBritney campaign.

Britney Spears has been seen in public for the first time after missing the court hearing for her conservatorship. The 38-year-old singer made her rare public appearance amid the viral #FreeBritney campaign on Friday, July 24.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the pop star was seen sitting in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes-Benz SUV in her Los Angeles, California neighborhood of Westlake. She was wearing white-rimmed sunglasses while keeping her head down. She sported bangs and had her blonde hair up.

She was accompanied by a male driver who wore a face mask while out for the drive. The male driver also wore dark sunglasses.

Britney has been making headlines ahead of her conservatorship hearing as she sparked concern over her mental health after she posted bizarre videos of her dancing and packing back and forth on Instagram. Believing that she was held against her will by her conservatorship, fans demanded for her freedom and made #FreeBritney trending on Twitter.

The “Toxic” singer later was absent from a Los Angeles County Court quarterly hearing over the conservatorship which was scheduled for Wednesday, July 22. She was slated to appear over a digital stream but was not present at the hearing in any way.

The hearing was eventually postponed after hackers accessed the court’s digital video link system and “illegally accessed” the proceedings online. The hackers were not authorized to listen to the private hearing.

“LACourtConnect is not authorized for use by anyone other than litigants and attorneys and others involved in a case. It is not authorized for media use,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles courts told The Blast. “We understand that some media representatives were able to access the system yesterday. The Court is preparing an advisory to clear up any misunderstanding or misinformation about the use of the remote appearance technology.”

According to reports, one of the hackers was a documentary filmmaker. The hearing is postponed until August.