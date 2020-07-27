Britney Spears Says She Got “Carried Away” After Debuting Head-to-Toe Henna Tattoos

Britney Spears debuted a new look on the ‘Gram.

On Monday, July 27, the 38-year-old pop star showed off her full body Henna tattoos, which were done in a white design.

“So I got carried away with henna,” Britney began her caption on Instagram. “I think I’m going for a bohemian look in the second picture …. not sure what my hands on my hips are about. I guess I’m demanding attention.”

In her first image, the “Gimme More” songstress posed for the camera in a snake print bikini. She accessorized with a black choker necklace and styled her hair in loose waves. Moreover, Britney appeared to be makeup-free (with the exception of her signature eyeliner).

Her latest look comes exactly one week after she decided to embrace her natural beauty.

“Who would have thunk it,” the “Toxic” singer wrote. “After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go….”