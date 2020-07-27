Britney Spears’ Ex ‘Confident’ Sons Are Safe With Singer Despite Concerns Over Her Mental Health

Instagram

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline is reportedly not worried about the singer seeing their sons amid her ongoing conservatorship.

The “Toxic” singer is currently fighting to free herself from the conservatorship that has been hanging over her since a 2008 meltdown led to her father being put in charge of her financial and personal affairs.

Despite concerns surrounding her mental health, sources told TMZ rapper Kevin “is confident” their children – sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13 – are “safe” in the company of their mother.

“If Kevin ever felt any concern about Britney’s state of mind, he would try to take legal steps to end – or at least reduce – her visitation with their boys, but he doesn’t think she poses a risk,” an insider said.

“Kevin is confident their boys are healthy and safe when they’re at their mom’s home and he’s not the least bit influenced by the persistent buzz from some fans who claim Britney should be freed from her conservatorship.”

In September 2019, Kevin was awarded 70 per cent custody of their sons, leaving the “Stronger” star with just 30 per cent.

The pop star’s latest court date was scheduled for last Wednesday (July 22), but reports suggest four individuals “illegally accessed” the proceedings online and refused to leave, according to The Blast sources.

The hackers were not authorized to listen to the private hearing, and the judge was forced to stop the proceedings and postpone them until August.