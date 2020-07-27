Brandi Glanville Goes Public With Denise Richards’ Text Messages to Prove Same-Sex Affair

Instagram

In one of her tweets, the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ regular additionally promises fans she will share the uncut version of their reality series to back up her account about their fling.

–

Reality TV star Brandi Glanville has posted what she insists is proof of her same-sex fling with Denise Richards, in the form of text correspondences between the pair.

Reports about the romp first leaked to the media in January and on last Wednesday’s (July 22) episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“, Brandi detailed her encounter with the former Bond girl at a California hotel.

Denise was quick to deny the claims in an interview with the Washington Post, published the following day, insisting, “I did not have an affair. There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that’s all I’ll say.”

Now, Glanville is attempting to prove her story with a series of tweets she believes validate her claims.

“Listen to my podcast from Friday & you’ll know why Denise asked me to specifically say I was staying at the hotel across the way when I wasn’t!” Glanville tweeted on Sunday (July 26). “It’s because her daughter had a friend with her & she didn’t want the parents of the friend to know that I was staying in the room!!”

Brandi Glanville explained why Denise Richards did not want others to know they were staying together.

The 44-year-old also added a screenshot of a text exchange she had with the “Wild Things” star from the night of their alleged affair. In the message, Richards insisted Glanville stay with her in a cottage to save money.

Brandi Glanville shared a screenshot of her text messages with Denise Richards.

“Be Patient all will be revealed,” Glanville added, before stating she has “uncut” Housewives footage to back up her account.

Brandi Glanville promised that Denise Richards affair will all be revealed.

Richards has yet to respond to the Glanville’s latest posts.