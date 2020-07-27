Bobby Brown Remembers Whitney Houston’s Daughter on Fifth Anniversary of Her Death

Instagram/WENN

Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was laid to rest next to her singer mother in New Jersey, passed away six months after being found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia.

Bobby Brown has paid tribute to his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on the fifth anniversary of her death.

The 22-year-old daughter of Bobby and singer Whitney Houston passed away having suffered irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma after being found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, July 26, the R&B star shared a photo of his daughter along with the words: “There’s no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl.”

“You stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to send their best wishes to the My Prerogative star, with one writing, “Prayers to you and the family,” and another adding, “Always with you.”

Bobbi Kristina was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, who died in February, 2012 in a bathtub in eerily similar circumstances.