Blue Jays top prospect Nate Pearson to make debut Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Nate Pearson, one of the top prospects in baseball, will reportedly make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.
Pearson, a 23-year-old righty, is set to take the mound under unique circumstances. With the Blue Jays making alterations to their temporary home stadium in Buffalo, Pearson’s debut will be a ‘home’ game in Washington, D.C.
Pearson came into the season rated as one of MLB’s top overall prospects. He is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline and the third-best pitcher in the minors. After spending the first few days of the 2020 season in minor-league camp, Pearson will soon get his chance to shine.
Notably, Pearson’s promotion comes on a convenient date for the Blue Jays. By keeping him off the MLB roster until July 29, manipulating his service time, the Blue Jays will gain an extra year of contract control.
Following the service-time manipulation, baseball fans will now get to witness one of the most electric arms in the sport. Capable of hitting 102 mph any time he takes the mound, Pearson carries an 80-grade fastball on the 20-80 scouting scale and also possesses a devastating slider.
Pearson began his 2019 season at the High-A level, absolutely wrecking opponents in a short stint. Across 21 innings, he struck out 35 batters and allowed just 13 base runners over that span.
He later made the jump to Double-A, continuing to showcase his excellence. Pearson pitched 62.2 innings, making 16 starts, recording 69 strikeouts and only allowing four home runs. He would later make three starts for Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate, striking out 15 batters in 18 innings.
The 23-year-old will face a big challenge against the defending World Series champions on Wednesday. With Nationals Park empty and confidence on his side, though, Pearson should prove he is ready for the majors.