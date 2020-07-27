Blue Jays top prospect Nate Pearson to make debut Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Nate Pearson, one of the top prospects in baseball, will reportedly make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.

Pearson, a 23-year-old righty, is set to take the mound under unique circumstances. With the Blue Jays making alterations to their temporary home stadium in Buffalo, Pearson’s debut will be a ‘home’ game in Washington, D.C.

Pearson came into the season rated as one of MLB’s top overall prospects. He is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline and the third-best pitcher in the minors. After spending the first few days of the 2020 season in minor-league camp, Pearson will soon get his chance to shine.