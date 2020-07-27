Black Lives Matter protest to go ahead in Sydney’s Domain despite coronavirus risk

A Black Lives Matter protest is expected to go ahead in Sydney today, despite organisers being warned, twice, it is a public health risk.

The Supreme Court made a ruling on Sunday the event was illegal , with the Federal Government saying it is “the most dangerous act anybody could do during a pandemic”.

Despite this, protesters are still planning to meet at Sydney’s Domain at around 12pm today, to hold a “peaceful protest picnic”.

Police will be out in force at the event and warn that anyone caught not social distancing or adhering to public health regulations will be issued with on-the-spot fines.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also said she won’t hesitate to throw the book at protesters who defy the Supreme Court ruling.

“(But) we hope it won’t come to that,” Ms Berejiklian told Today.

“If you are not worried about yourself think about your loved ones you could be infecting and causing enormous harm to. We are appealing to people’s consciences.

“In NSW we are in a very, very critical point.

“It only takes a few cases for this thing to go out of control. We have seen that in Victoria.”

The protest was organised by the family of Aboriginal man David Dungay Junior, who died in Long Bay Jail in December 2015.

An appeal to the court’s Sunday ruling was rejected yesterday and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said any planned rally was quite simply “breaking the law”.

But Mr Dungay Junior’s mother, Leetona, told A Current Affair last night she would not give up until charges were laid over the death of her son.

“It’s important to me and for a lot of Aboriginal mothers, because every week we’re losing a child,” she said.

“I think we’re going to be all health-wise.”

Paddy Gibson, the organiser of the protest, agreed protesters would take all possible health measures but acknowledged he couldn’t guarantee an outbreak wouldn’t occur.

“We aren’t under stay-at-home orders here in NSW, so there is risky social activity involving thousands of people happening every day,” he said.

