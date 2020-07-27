Biz Markie Spends Weeks in Hospital From Undisclosed Illness

Instagram

A representative for the ‘Just A Friend’ rapper confirms that the MC is receiving treatment from an amazing team of medical professionals at a Maryland-area hospital.

–

Rapper Biz Markie has reportedly been hospitalised for weeks with an undisclosed illness.

Sources told TMZ the “Just A Friend” star had been staying at a medical facility for a number of weeks and, upon reaching out to representatives, they confirmed Markie, real name Marcel Theo Hall, is suffering from a serious illness.

While the star’s rep didn’t specify his illness, they said the trigger for the hospitalisation is that he suffers from type 2 diabetes.

“He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome,” they added, confirming he’s receiving treatment at a Maryland-area hospital.