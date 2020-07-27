Bitcoin jumps above $10,000 for the first time in six weeks

Article content

Bitcoin rose above US$10,000 for the first time in more than six weeks as the largest cryptocurrency breaks its recent trading range with risk assets rallying.

The digital token spiked around 6 a.m. New York time on Sunday, rising as high as US$10,169, according to pricing compiled by Bloomberg. The gains quickly fizzled, initially, then the coin rallied again later, climbing as high as US$10,335.

Bitcoin, which crypto fans have often touted as “digital gold,” is in favour as the yellow metal nears record levels, concerns rise about the health of the world economy and the dollar falls. Also, last week, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said American banks can provide custody services for customers’ crypto assets, which could help boost the asset class’s appeal with some investors.

The cryptocurrency had been hovering near its 50-day moving average for weeks before pulling above it in the past couple of days.