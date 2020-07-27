‘Big Brother’ All-Stars: Paul Abrahamian Not Joining Season 22

Might the third time have been the charm for Big Brother‘s Paul Abrahamian? That’s a question going unanswered this summer.

In a tweet on Monday, the two-time BB runner-up shared that he will not participate in the show’s upcoming all-stars season, amid rumors that he may have been part of the yet-to-be-announced cast.

“The experience as a whole comes with a hefty amount of emotional and mental stress,” Abrahamian wrote. “I don’t think going from one stressful quarantine to another is a good idea. I miss life and I miss genuine human interaction.”

The Big Brother vet added that he “can’t and won’t abandon my family during these difficult times,” particularly when both of his parents require surgery in the near future.

“Society as a whole is changing at a fast pace,” he continued. “I don’t want to be locked away and be unaware of, or miss out on, the evolution of where we are headed as people. I want to be part of this change and I want to continue learning and growing with society. (not hide from it)”

Abrahamian first competed on Season 18 of the CBS series, finishing in second place against winner Nicole Franzel in a 5-4 jury vote. He returned the following summer for Season 19, where he made it to the Final Two once again… only to become runner-up in a 5-4 vote once more, this time against winner Josh Martinez.

Big Brother‘s second all-stars edition will begin with a live move-in event on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c, followed by thrice weekly episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 pm. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, houseguests will be placed in quarantine and tested several times before entering the BB house, where they will then be tested on a weekly basis and have no contact with any crew members.

An official announcement of the all-stars cast is yet to come. In the meantime, read Abrahamian’s full post below, then tell us how you feel about his absence from Season 22.