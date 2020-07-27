Below Deck Med Preview: Captain Sandy Loses It Over a Plate of Nachos!

A client dinner on tonight’s all-new Below Deck Mediterranean is shaping up to be disastrous!

E! has an exclusive sneak peek of the supersized episode, and once fans of the Bravo show spot what it is that’s making Captain Sandy Yawn so angry, they’re sure to be reminded of a very similar dinnertime fiasco.

In the clip, Captain Sandy is casually chatting with a group of on-board guests at what’s supposed to be a “Vegas-themed” dinner, but it doesn’t take long for her to realize the table is filled with dishes that don’t exactly scream “fine dining.”

Yawn asks the clients for their opinion, and one responds, “It was good, but…” while another points out that it was “too much” fried food.

Then, she sees it: a plate of disheveled nachos.

“What is that?” Yawn asks over and over again as chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier descends into the kitchen, uttering, “Jesus f–king Christ, Sandy,” under her breath.