Australian total payroll jobs fall 1.1% between mid-June and mid-July By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Commuters cast their shadows as they arrive at the Central Business District during the morning rush hour in Sydney

SYDNEY () – Australian employment fell 1.1% between mid-June and mid-July, weekly data showed on Tuesday, with the biggest lost suffered in the second most populous state of Victoria which is seeing a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said total payroll jobs decreased 2.2% in Victoria as additional COVID-19 restrictions were re-introduced.

Nationally, payroll jobs are 5.6% below mid-March levels, when Australia recorded its 100th confirmed COVID-19 case forcing it to introduce strict mobility restrictions.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR