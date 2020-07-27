Attorney General to defend use of federal agents to quell Portland protests By

“The most basic responsibility of government is to ensure the rule of law, so that people can live their lives safely and without fear. The Justice Department will continue working to meet that solemn responsibility,” Barr said in prepared remarks before the Democratically controlled House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

WASHINGTON () – U.S. Attorney General William Barr will defend the Justice Department’s use of federal law enforcement agents to quell protests in Portland in congressional testimony on Tuesday, saying attacks on the federal courthouse there represent “an assault on the government of the United States.”

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.