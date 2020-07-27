Attorney General to defend use of federal agents to quell Portland protests By

© . FILE PHOTO: Attorney General Barr attends roundtable discussion at the White House in Washington
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Attorney General William Barr will defend the Justice Department’s use of federal law enforcement agents to quell protests in Portland in congressional testimony on Tuesday, saying attacks on the federal courthouse there represent “an assault on the government of the United States.”
“The most basic responsibility of government is to ensure the rule of law, so that people can live their lives safely and without fear. The Justice Department will continue working to meet that solemn responsibility,” Barr said in prepared remarks before the Democratically controlled House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
