Assam flood relief: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas do their bit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been more than just an actor. The entrepreneur cum philanthropist always finds ways to help others in times of need. Her latest initiative is for those suffering due to the Assam floods. Priyanka revealed that she and Nick have already contributed to organizations that are doing substantial work in the area.

Urging other people to also do their bit, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram story, “While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world.”

She added, “They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp” Always proud of you girl!