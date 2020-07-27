As the House antitrust hearing looms, lawmakers discuss potential lines of inquiry, including evidence of a "copy-acquire-kill,quot; strategy to subdue rivals (Tony Romm/Washington Post)

Home Technology As the House antitrust hearing looms, lawmakers discuss potential lines of inquiry,...

Tony Romm / Washington Post:

As the House antitrust hearing looms, lawmakers discuss potential lines of inquiry, including evidence of a “copy-acquire-kill,rdquo; strategy to subdue rivals  —  Congress brought the country’s big banks to heel after the financial crisis, cowed a tobacco industry for imperiling public health …

