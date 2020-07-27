David Uberti / Wall Street Journal:
As police requests for Google users’ location history grow, “geofence warrants,rdquo; are facing increasing pushback and legal scrutiny, with challenges in CA and VA — Geofence warrants are staring down their first legal challenges,nbsp; — Police use of a type of warrant …
As police requests for Google users' location history grow, "geofence warrants,quot; are facing increasing pushback and legal scrutiny, with challenges in CA and VA (David Uberti/Wall Street Journal)
David Uberti / Wall Street Journal: