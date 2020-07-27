As police requests for Google users' location history grow, "geofence warrants,quot; are facing increasing pushback and legal scrutiny, with challenges in CA and VA (David Uberti/Wall Street Journal)

David Uberti / Wall Street Journal:

As police requests for Google users’ location history grow, “geofence warrants,rdquo; are facing increasing pushback and legal scrutiny, with challenges in CA and VA  —  Geofence warrants are staring down their first legal challenges,nbsp; —  Police use of a type of warrant …

