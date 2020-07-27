Artist of the Week: Trevor Daniel

The ‘Falling’ singer gains mainstream success with his breakup anthem, making waves on social media and soaring high on music charts stateside and across the pond.

–

Trevor Daniel has become a chartbreaker following the release of his single “Falling”. Powered with catchy hook and angsty lyrics, the song becomes a breakup anthem as it gained popularity with young music fans and racked up millions of views on TikTok.

While his rise-to-fame might be preceived as easy, it’s actually not. Before the internet “started going ham” with his song, he was just like many other artists struggling to break into the mainstream culture. He tirelessly reached out to online communities in an effort to promote his music.

“Basically, there’s this editing community on Instagram,” he revealed. “I would always watch those videos all the time. It’d usually be new songs I haven’t heard before with old cartoons I used to watch growing up, like Teen Titans. We reached out. I was like, ‘Yo it’d be sick if you made some edits with my songs if you want.’ ”

The 25-year-old singer also owed his success to his hard work during his teen years. He began to cultivate his sound in his bedroom, struggling with limited resources as he was learning to produce his own songs from the internet by watching YouTube tutorials.

Released in 2018, “Falling” has since surpassed 1 billion combined music streams. It topped Billboard’s Pop Songs radio airplay, spent months at the top 10 on Spotify’s global chart, and reached top 20 on Hot 100 and US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Inspired by Trevor’s own heartbreaks, the single has been certified double platinum in the United States and Gold across the pond. It’s taken off his 2018 debut mini album “Homesick” before being included in his first full-length studio set “Nicotine”.

While soaring on multiple music charts, Trevor Daniels caught the attention of Selena Gomez. She jumped on the remix of his follow-up single “Past Life”. They spread positivity about letting go of the past and vowing to be a better person while climbing Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40.