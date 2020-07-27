Apple’s prev-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro $250 off, AirPods $129, more in today’s best deals

As part of Monday’s best deals, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is $250 off. Plus, AirPods fall to $129, and Aukey’s new 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger is $43. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro at $250 off

B,amp;H is currently offering Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/128GB for $1,049. Down from its original $1,299 price tag, today’s offer is good for $250 in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and brings the price down to one of its lowest yet.

Powered by an i5 processor, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro touts a Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage, making it a notable option for everything from web browsing to video editing and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

AirPods drop to $129

Staples is currently offering Apple’s second-generation AirPods for $129. Down from $159, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date.

Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Aukey 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger at $43

Amazon is currently offering its 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger for $43. Having dropped from $55, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and is a new all-time low.

Aukey’s recent Omnia charger packs 100W USB-C PD speeds for refueling everything from an iPhone or iPad to your 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has a compact design that won’t take up too much room in your bag, as well. We found it to be a notable option in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

