Antonio Brown Welcomes First Daughter With Chelsie Kyriss

While the new bundle of joy, who was born on July 23, is the former NFL athlete and his baby mama’s first daughter together, the engaged couple already shares three sons.

Congratulations are in order for Antonio Brown and his fiancee Chelsie Kyriss. The couple has just expanded their growing family with the birth of their first daughter, with the ex-NFL star sharing the happy news with his Instagram followers over the weekend.

In the picture posted on the photo-sharing site, Antonio could be seen flashing a wide smile to the camera as he held his baby daughter in what appeared to be a hospital room. On the other hand, Chelsie covered half of her face with a facial mask and threw a playful look as her blonde hair was let loose.

“Family all that matters,” Antonio captioned the photo, alongside a hashtag that read, “Allure.” He didn’t give further information about the new bundle of joy, other than the fact that Chelsie gave birth to her on Thursday. Fans also suspected that Allure might be the name of their little girl.

Even though the new addition to their growing family is the couple’s first daughter together, they already share three sons. Meanwhile, Chelsie has two children from a previous relationship.

The birth of the baby girl is surely a great news for the couple, who recently reconciled after being involved in a public nasty spat when Antonie tried to evict his baby mama from his Fort Lauderdale house. However, following his arrest for alleged battery and burglary case involving a truck driver in January and his subsequent apology for his recent behaviors, the pair reconciled in February.

Last March, Antonio and Chelsie upgraded the status of their relationship with an engagement. The beleaguered NFL star shared the news with an Instagram Story video, in which he looked emotional while hugging his girlfriend. He held her tight and rubbed her back while seemingly holding the camera with his other hand. “I just proposed @chelsie,” he simply captioned the video, which was filmed in black and white.