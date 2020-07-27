Antitrust Hearing Involving Apple Chief Tim Cook and Other Big Tech CEOs Moved to Wednesday

Apple chief Tim Cook and other big tech CEOs will participate in a rescheduled antitrust hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing to be held by the U.S. House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee was supposed to happen on Monday, but it was postponed to avoid a conflict with a memorial service for the late representative John Lewis.

Cook is expected to join Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the hearing, which is the culmination of a more than year-long investigation into the four tech giants.

Cook is said to have spent the better part of a month preparing for the hearing, which may touch on a wide range of subjects, from App Store policies and Apple’s disputes with the FBI over providing methods for law enforcement to access locked devices, to Apple’s relationships with China.

After the hearing, lawmakers plan to publish a report based on their findings and propose legislation to bring antitrust laws up to date to deal with issues unique to digital marketplaces.

The hearing is due to take place at noon Eastern time and will be live streamed here.