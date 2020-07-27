Andrew Scott Cast in ‘The Pursuit of Love’ Adaptation

RELATED STORIES

Actors from a bunch of your favorite prestige projects are about to join forces in a new one.

Andrew Scott (Fleabag) and Dominic West (The Affair) have joined the cast of The Pursuit of Love, TVLine has learned. They are among the latest additions to the ensemble led by Lily James (Downton Abbey, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again).

Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom) is adapting Nancy Mitford’s novel for BBC One/Amazon Studios. Charles Collier (Top Boy), Matthew Read (Peaky Blinders) and Frith Tiplady (Ripper Street) will executive-produce. Mortimer will write, direct and star.

James will play Linda Radlet in the romantic dramedy, which is set in Europe between World War I and World War II. Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands) will play her best friend/cousin, Fanny.

West and Dolly Wells (Doll & Em) will play Linda’s parents. Scott will play Lord merlin, the Raddletts’ rich and weird neighbor. Mortimer will play Fanny’s mother.

The cast also includes Beattie Edmondson (Bridget Jones’ Baby), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) and Freddie Fox (The Crown).

“I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt The Pursuit of Love it was impossible to say no,” Mortimer said via statement. “It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character — the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett — still reads as a radical. I feel privileged to be directing this show and working with the brilliant teams at Open Book, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios and the BBC.”

The Pursuit of Love will consist of three 60-minute episodes and will be filmed in the Bristol and Bath areas of the United Kingdom. It will premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Amazon Prime in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

