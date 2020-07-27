Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa No longer a Containment Zone

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks back and are still recovering from it. Amitabh has been trying his level best to keep his fans updated about his health through social media which has really helped his fans to be at ease during these testing times.

After the four of them were tested positive for COVID-19 the BMC had put flexes outside Jalsa calling it containment zone so that people stay away from it for their safety. However, yesterday, the containment zone sign was removed from outside the house indicating that it is now safe to roam around that place. Well, here’s hoping that Big B and his family will also recover soon and be back home safely.