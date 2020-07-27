All 30 MLB lineups, ranked

MLB has seen more home runs than ever recently, and runs have increased accordingly. Which teams have the most imposing lineups in MLB? We rank each squad from one to 30.
With the addition and contract extension of Mookie Betts, the rich got richer in LA. He added to an absolutely loaded lineup from last season featuring MVP Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, and Joc Pederson. The Dodgers also expect top second base prospect Gavin Lux to be ready soon. Already the top scoring team in the NL last year, the Dodgers are a force to be reckoned with in 2020.
The Yankees led MLB with 943 runs scored last year despite missing Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar for most of the season. That powerful pair enters the season healthy, as does Aaron Judge after overcoming a rib injury in spring training. They power continues with Gleyber Torres, Luke Voit, DJ LeMahieu, Gary Sanchez, and Aaron Hicks. If New York’s key players can continue to stay healthy, there isn’t anywhere for pitchers to hide.
Houston ranked third in runs scored last season and could be even better this season if top prospect Kyle Tucker is able to deliver. The reputations of George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Michael Brantley are well deserved, and Carlos Correa is an elite offensive shortstop when he’s healthy. The Astros also saw a breakout year from first baseman Yuli Gurriel last year (31 home runs), along with the arrival of DH Yordan Alvarez. The only clear hole in the lineup is at catcher, where Martin Maldonado and Dustin Garneau are set to share time.
Boston traded former MVP Mookie Betts in the offseason, but the lineup remains stacked. The middle is elite with J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers, and Xander Bogaerts, and there’s also some exciting projection with Andrew Benintendi, Alex Verdugo, Jose Peraza, and Michael Chavis continuing to develop. Christian Vazquez’s sudden breakout in 2019 (.276-23-72) helped the bottom of the order, along Boston to score the fourth most runs in MLB.
Philadelphia has one of the best lineups many can buy, adding Andrew McCutchen and Didi Gregorius in the offseason after the additions of Bryce Harper, Jean Segura, and J.T. Realmuto last offseason. Rhys Hoskins is also worth mention, as the first baseman sports a solid .858 OPS through three seasons. Philadelphia disappointed with 774 runs scored last year, ranking 14th in MLB, but the potential is there for them to do much more.
The Cubs have one of the deepest lineups in the NL with Ian Happ coming into his own during the second half of last season and former first-round pick Nico Hoerner now manning second base. There are five extremely tough outs near the top of the order with Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Willson Contreras, and Kyle Schwarber. Backup catcher Victor Caratini is gaining playing time with the addition of the DH after posting a .794 OPS last year, and Jason Heyward had a bit of a rebound with the bat in 2019, hitting 21 home runs with a .772 OPS.
Ronald Acuna Jr. has quickly become one of the game’s top stars, and he’s well protected by Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman, and newcomer Marcell Ozuna. From there, the Braves lineup gets shakier, as Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud, and Matt Adams have each shown ability but inconsistency during their MLB careers. The loss of Josh Donaldson in the offseason obviously hurt the squad, which finished third in runs in the NL during 2019.
The Twins surprisingly led MLB with 307 home runs last season, getting huge years out of Mitch Garver, Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler, and Nelson Cruz. The lineup is arguably better in 2020 after signing star third baseman Josh Donaldson, and second baseman Luis Arraez has the makings a future batting champ with an incredible eye. Jorge Polanco also launched 22 home runs at shortstop last year, and center fielder Byron Buxton adds a spark on the rare occasions he’s healthy.
Oakland’s lineup is loaded with young talent, anchored by corner infielders Matt Olson and Matt Chapman. That pair has the potential to lead the league in home runs while also winning Gold Gloves. Shortstop Marcus Semien is hoping to repeat his career year as he enters free agency next offseason. Mark Canha and Ramon Laureano had breakout offensive seasons in 2019, and the uber-consistent Khris Davis is hoping to rebound this year after struggling through a hip injury last season. The X-factors could be rookies Sean Murphy and Franklin Barreto, both top prospects who have hit in the minors.
The Rays are a team built on depth, but we shouldn’t overlook their star power. Austin Meadows looked like an MVP candidate in the making during his first full season, and Brandon Lowe continued to pound right-handed pitching. The additions of Hunter Renfroe and Yoshi Tsutsugo give the Rays more intriguing power to drive in on-base specialist corner infielders Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz. The hope is that Mike Zunino can rebound to his 20-plus home run power self after a forgettable 2019 season. It’s the platoon role players that could make Tampa’s lineup so tough, as Jose Martinez, Manuel Margot, and Mike Brosseau have the ability to pound lefties.
The reigning World Champs finished second in the NL in runs scored last season, but lost star third baseman Anthony Rendon in the offseason. They’ve tried to make up for his contribution with patchwork, adding Starlin Castro, re-signing Asdrubal Cabrera, and hoping prospect Carter Kieboom can emerge. Eric Thames does improve the team’s hitting at first base. Of course, the lineup is built around young star outfielder Juan Soto with support from speedsters Trea Turner, Adam Eaton, and Victor Robles. Howie Kendrick had a career year at age 35 last season with a .966 OPS, and could get more playing time with the DH in play.
Cincinnati made multiple impact moves in the offseason, adding Shogo Akiyama, Mike Moustakas, and Nick Castellanos to complete their lineup. They should complement reigning 49 home run third baseman Eugenio Suarez and veteran on-base machine Joey Votto. Young outfielders Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker have high ceilings at the plate, as well.
Cleveland was a middle of the pack hitting team last year, but their offense took off late last year with Jose Ramirez breakout out of his slump, as well as the addition of Franmil Reyes. The team has added even more power in the offseason with Domingo Santana, and toolsy superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor has plenty of protection in the No. 3 spot in the order. Carlos Santana had one of his best seasons in 2019, and new second baseman Cesar Hernandez sets the table at leadoff.
New York’s lineup looks much better than it did a couple years ago due to the development of Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. Alonso broke the rookie home run record last year , while McNeil had a .915 OPS. Michael Conforto remains a reliable middle of the order power hitter, and the team hopes Yoenis Cespedes monstrous Opening Day is a sign of things to come now that he’s healthy. Brandon Nimmo is also healthy again in center fielder, and J.D. Davis is hoping to show his breakout last year wasn’t a fluke. Wilson Ramos remains a solid offensive catcher, as well. Robinson Cano was one of the weak links when he was healthy last season, but he has a long track record as an elite offensive second baseman.
Mike Trout is the best player in baseball over the last decade , winning three MVPs and finishing top four in the voting every year since 2012. However, supporting him continues to be a challenge for the Angels. Huge free agent signing Anthony Rendon goes a long way in doing just that, adding to two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Justin Upton and Andrelton Simmons had 2019 performances they’d like to forget, and the organization continues to buy time for top outfield prospect Jo Adell with Brian Goodwin. Tommy La Stella was a plus regular last season when he was healthy (.832 OPS), and it remains to be seen if that performance was real.
Despite trading Paul Goldschmidt last year, Arizona still finished 11th in runs scored. That was in large part due to a breakout season from Ketel Marte (.981 OPS), along with great supporting performances from Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker. The lineup has continued to add with Starling Marte and Kole Calhoun in the outfield, and left fielder David Peralta has also been an excellent hitter when healthy. The developing at the plate from Nick Ahmed and Carson Kelly has made this a complete lineup.
The additions of Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2019 gave the Padres a pair of stars, and the team built them that duo in the offseason by acquiring Jurickson Profar, Tommy Pham, and Trent Grisham. They are hoping for better results from the high priced Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer this season, and Francisco Mejia came on strong with the bat late last season.
Toronto might have the brightest core of young infielders in the game with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Cavan Biggio, each sons of highly productive major leaguers. As they ascend, the team also has a lot of power with an outfield of Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez, and Lourdes Gurriel, along with third baseman Travis Shaw hoping to rebound from a nightmarish 2019 season in Milwaukee. Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen have hit in the minors, but haven’t yet hit their stride in the bigs.
Colorado has real star power with David Dahl, Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story, and Nolan Arenado. The problem has been getting production out of the rest of their lineup. Daniel Murphy was a huge disappointment as a free agent signing in 2019, and second baseman Ryan McMahon is still finding his MLB stroke. Sam Hilliard looks like a potential 20/20 man in the majors if his late-2019 performance is any indication, and Raimel Tapia has also hit in the minors.
Christian Yelich could stake a claim as the best hitter in the world after his last two seasons, but the offseason losses of Mike Moustakas, Eric Thames, and Yasmani Grandal could be too much for this lineup. The team does have a young star second baseman in Keston Hiura, and Avisail Garcia has been a great hitter at times in his career. The addition of the DH is perfect for the oft-injured Ryan Braun, who remains highly productive offensively.
The Cardinals didn’t get as much as expected from Paul Goldschmidt in his first season away from Arizona, but he remains the centerpiece of the lineup. The team has other power potential with Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter, and Tyler O’Neill, as well. Tommy Edman will continue to play regularly, adding a spark with his speed, and the team hopes Kolten Wong can repeat last year’s offensive production (.784). A top hitter catcher in his prime, Yadier Molina is clearly on the downside of his career, and the recent performances of Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler have been inconsistent. Top outfield prospect Dylan Carlson could add a much-needed jolt later in 2020.
Often an elite offensive squad due to an offensive-friendly home park, Texas moved into their new home in 2020. It’s expected to be more pitcher-friendly, but the Rangers still have many capable bats. Joey Gallo is healthy after an injury-plagued 2020 season, and Shin-Soo Choo and Willie Calhoun have plenty of power. Danny Santana is out to proven his 20/20 season was real, and Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus are reliable, if enigmatic offensive middle infielders. Isiah Kiner-Falefa doesn’t have much of an offensive track record in the minors, but he won the third base job after reworking his swing. Veteran Todd Frazier is good for some pop, if nothing else, in the twilight of his career at first base.
Pittsburgh was in subtraction mode in the offseason, trading star outfielder Starling Marte, and creating a huge void in center field. Josh Bell, Bryan Reynolds, and Kevin Newman had breakout 2019 seasons, and will need to continue their production. Gregory Polanco is a former top prospect who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but he is a capable 20 home run hitter over a full season. Adam Frazier and Colin Moran are capable with the bat against right-handed pitching, but neither will be mistaken for elite players.
Miami made an effort to improve an anemic lineup in the offseason with the additions of Jonathan Villar, Corey Dickerson, and Jesus Aguilar. They add to a few proven and capable holdovers in Brian Anderson, Garrett Cooper, and Jorge Alfaro. The team would still like to see Lewis Brinson develop in the majors, and second baseman Isan Diaz is in a similar boat. Top prospects Monte Harrison and Jazz Chisholm could make their debuts later this year.
The Royals scored the second fewest runs in the AL last season despite Jorge Soler’s monster 48 home run season. The return of healthy Adalberto Mondesi and Salvador Perez change the complexion of the entire lineup, and Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier are also threatening bats. Elsewhere, the team needs to see what they have with Nicky Lopez, Maikel Franco, Franchy Cordero, and Bubba Starling.
The Tigers have been suffocated by bad contracts, particularly that of Miguel Cabrera. The DH posted a .744 OPS last season after missing most of 2018. Detroit did make an effort to improve the line in the offseason by adding C.J. Cron, Jonathan Schoop, and Cameron Maybin. They’re hopeful Christin Stewart can show the power he did in the minors, and Jeimer Candelario is also a developing youngster. Niko Goodrum is finally set to see regular playing time at one spot after moving around the diamond over the last two years.
Seattle’s complete rebuild brings with it a lot of moving parts in their lineup. The team is hoping that Kyle Lewis , Shed Long, J.P. Crawford, and Evan White are keepers in the current lineup, but none of them are proven major leaguers yet. Without the injured Mitch Haniger, the team is playing mix and match in left field while the speedy Mallex Smith mans center. Kyle Seager had a very good second half of 2019 after swing adjustments, and DH Daniel Vogelbach saw most of his production early in the year. Power hitter Tom Murphy is finally set to see regular playing time behind the plate after hitting 18 home runs in only 76 games last season.
The Giants lineup was a mess coming into the year and only got messier with Buster Posey opting out of the season and IL stints for corner infielders Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria. Veteran Hunter Pence is one of the few proven bats remaining, though the team did like what they saw from Mike Yastrzemski last year. Wilmer Flores has pounded lefties in his career, and Pablo Sandoval can also be helpful with at-bats. Other outfielders like Jaylin Davis and Alex Dickerson have shown power potential, and Mauricio Dubon might be a building block after a strong 2019 season in the minors.
It’s going to be another long year for Baltimore, particularly after losing their best hitter, Trey Mancini, for the year. DH Renato Nunez did have a breakout 2019 season with 31 home runs, and the team is hoping young outfielders Austin Hays and D.J. Stewart can also step up this year. Hanser Alberto proved himself to be a capable regular last year, and veteran shortstop Jose Iglesias adds stability to the squad. All of these names overshadow Chris Davis’ presence, as the former 50 home run hitter is now arguably baseball’s worst regular, producing a .539 OPS in 2018 and .602 OPS last season.