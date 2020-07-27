All 30 MLB lineups, ranked

Joe Camporeale / USA Today Sports Images

Often an elite offensive squad due to an offensive-friendly home park, Texas moved into their new home in 2020. It’s expected to be more pitcher-friendly, but the Rangers still have many capable bats. Joey Gallo is healthy after an injury-plagued 2020 season, and Shin-Soo Choo and Willie Calhoun have plenty of power. Danny Santana is out to proven his 20/20 season was real, and Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus are reliable, if enigmatic offensive middle infielders. Isiah Kiner-Falefa doesn’t have much of an offensive track record in the minors, but he won the third base job after reworking his swing. Veteran Todd Frazier is good for some pop, if nothing else, in the twilight of his career at first base.