Alastair Clarkson open to Hawthorn making big decision on his future

Veteran Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has admitted that he is open to the club making big decisions on the futures of both he and anyone else amid a poor run of form.

Projected by many to be a top eight side this season, Clarkson’s side has lost its last four matches and currently sits 15th on the ladder.

The dour patch of form has led to questions surrounding the four-time premiership winner’s future at the club, as well as the amount of control he has in key decisions.

However, Clarkson said that he was prepared to put the club first when it came to any big decisions being made.

“At some point in time, whether it’s my role or whether it’s our players’ role or president’s – whoever it is at our club, we’re all temporary custodians and at some time we’ll all move on,” Clarkson told Fox Footy’s AFL 360.

Clarkson has cut a lonely figure at times this season with his side battling poor form (Getty)

“But when we sat down at the end of last year, we thought that we still had a group that was capable of challenging really, really significantly in, what we thought was going to be, September this year.

“For the first four games of the season that was looking pretty good, we went 3-1. Right now, our season looks in tatters, but there’s still games to go and we’ll see where we finish up at the end of the year.

“At some point in time we’ll make some decisions on what’s best for our footy club. That could be decisions with our playing group, it could be decisions with the coach – the whole lot.

“I think everything will be in discussion if and when we need to make a decision on what’s best for the footy club. I’m open to that and so is everyone involved in our footy club.”

Hawthorn’s season went from bad to worse on Saturday after a loss to a young Sydney Swans side (Getty)

With the club currently mired in a major slump, Clarkson remained optimistic that his fortunes would soon turn around.

“We’re going through a tough patch at the minute, but we’ll work our way out of it,” he said.

“And out of this really tough patch that we’re going through, we’ll find some strength out of going through some hard times.

“That’s where you develop resilience, it’s also where you develop your appreciation and gratitude for when the times become a little bit better.

“Right at the present time, we certainly know what it’s like to be in the doldrums for a period of time. But tough times don’t last – tough people do.

“We’ve just got to stick fat with our group.”