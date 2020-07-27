Alastair Clarkson, Kane Cornes questions if coach’ reputation has been soured, Hawthorn Hawks news

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has questioned whether Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson would attract offers from all 17 rival clubs if he left the Hawks this season.

Clarkson’s position has come under fire in recent weeks due to the club’s poor run of form, with the coach himself admitting that he’d be willing to step aside if the club deemed it was the best move for both parties.

Widely thought of as the best coach in the AFL, Clarkson would have been certain to be chased by every club had he come out of contract in previous years, but Cornes asked if Clarkson’s reputation had been soured in the last 12 months.

“I’m not sure his reputation in the last 12 months is that every club in the competition would sign him as coach for various reasons,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Hawthorn slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat on the weekend at the hands of the Sydney Swans (Getty)

“Is his game style now standing up to the modern game? We see Hawthorn in the bottom four for scoring. I really thought in the layoff he would have come up with something innovative for Hawthorn’s game style.

“Secondly, it’s his disbelief or lack of trust in the draft. He clearly doesn’t think that is the way to rebuild a club, there are some alarm bells there. Can he build a club, particularly if he doesn’t want to do media and embrace it? That’s what a club who signs him would want.

“Then there’s the wage and what it would cost to get him with the new soft cap.

“There’s a lot of talk about where he’d be suited to next when his time at Hawthorn comes to an end, I’m not sure there will be 17 clubs lining up for Clarko’s signature.”

Hawthorn has struggled to score this season, with Clarkson’s defensive game style being criticised by many experts, and Cornes questioned whether his game plan stacks up.

Alastair Clarkson says he is willing to walk away from the Hawks if it is for the betterment of the club (Getty)

“I’m not questioning his standing in the game, but has it gone past that now?” he asked.

“Time will tell, but it’s a while ago now that he won those premierships and he’s struggled since, particularly in finals.

“What is the game style that is standing up, and what is the way he would go about rebuilding a list to maintain sustained success? Because what I’ve seen in the last two or three years hasn’t been a method that’s worked.

“Of course it’s difficult to stay at the top. No one is expecting that and no one is taking away anything he’s done in the game and his genius.

“But moving forward, if his contract is up in two years’ time and he’s 54 years of age and it’s going to cost you a million dollars to sign him and they continue to struggle to score in the game style he’s playing at the moment, I’d have my doubts.”