Adobe updates Photoshop on iPad with Refine Edge and Rotate Canvas tools

Adobe is updating Photoshop on iPad today with two major features creatives have been asking for: the Refine Edge Brush and Rotate Canvas tools. Photoshop on iPad customers should expect to see the update roll out today in the App Store.

Precise selections are essential to almost every Photoshop workflow, and the Refine Edge Brush will bring Photoshop on iPad one step closer to becoming a serious app for artists. Adobe says it devoted special attention to ensuring the tool works seamlessly with both the Apple Pencil and touch input:

Now you can precisely refine the border area of tricky selections, brush over soft areas such as hair or fur to add fine details. This is required to achieve realistic, professional quality selections of objects with a mix of sharp and soft edges. Some examples include, lots of flyaway hair or removing subjects from complex backgrounds and many more everyday selection scenarios.

The Photoshop on iPad team is working on performance tweaks and more improvements to Refine Edge that will ship in a future release.

Also new today is the Rotate Canvas tool, which is activated with a two-finger gesture. In detail:

Use a two-finger rotation gesture to rotate your canvas – and you can zoom in and out at the same time.

The rotation can snap at 0, 90, 180, 270 degrees.

You can reset your rotation and zoom by doing a quick zoom out pinch gesture.

Both rotation and snapping can be toggled on/off in the Settings –> Touch menu.

Rotation is not sticky and returns to zero degrees when re-opening a file.

In June, Adobe added Lightroom-linked edits to Photoshop on iPad, and May’s update brought support for editing with Curves. You can learn more about everything new in Photoshop on iPad at Adobe’s blog post.

