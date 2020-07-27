Actresses who flaunted unusual lipstick shades

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Kareena Kapoor Khan, if there is one thing all three of them believe in it is to carve their own path on their way to the top. These top actresses have never been afraid to take the road less travelled and we adore them for it. These actresses have been spotted wearing super stunning attires that grab attention, but one thing that they also did was to play with the lipstick colours they wear. Not just them, there are a few other actresses too who have done that. Even if it worked well for them or didn’t these actresses at least tried something new and we give them credit for it.

It is not easy to break free from the mould that’s given to you in showbiz, but these ladies believed in trying something different and therefore we’ve listed out a few pictures of actresses who tried a different shade that grabbed eyeballs.