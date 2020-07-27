Actress Royana Black Dead at 47 Following Leukemia Battle

Actress Royana Black is being remembered by friends and family after dying from complications caused by leukemia.

Her husband John “J.P.” Hubbell‘s sister wrote on a GoFundMe that the 47-year-old died “very suddenly” of acute myeloid leukemia on July 14. “Royana’s incredible energy and spirit will be a part of our lives forever, and her friends and family want to remember her and assist her husband, JP, at this most difficult time,” the statement read.

In her long career, the star worked alongside the likes of Matthew Broderick on the Broadway play Brighton Beach Memoirs, a role she held for 10 years.

She went on to land the lead in the 1988 CBS sitcom Raising Miranda, with James Naughton playing her father.

In the years following, the Yale graduate appeared in guest roles on numerous shows, including Medium and The Cosby Show.