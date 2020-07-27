A look at the rise of "solo capitalists,quot;, micro VC funds, and AngelList's Rolling Venture Fund product that lets users subscribe and invest on a quarterly basis (Biz Carson/Protocol)

Biz Carson / Protocol:
A look at the rise of “solo capitalists,rdquo;, micro VC funds, and AngelList’s Rolling Venture Fund product that lets users subscribe and invest on a quarterly basis — Hello and welcome to Pipeline. This week: The art of Twitter VC bios, hypocrisy at Carta, and how to raise a VC fund through Twitter.
