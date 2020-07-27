A Glorious Life: BiIl Lawry and Ian Chappell

Bill Lawry, A Glorious Life airs on the Nine Network, Monday 27 July at 9.20pm. Jonathan Harley is the Executive Producer of A Glorious Life

Ian Chappell didn’t just play cricket, he transformed it. Bill Lawry didn’t just call cricket, he changed sports commentary forever.

Two former Australian test captains, two men who could not be more different but are bound by shared passions, values and a time of extraordinary transformation in Australian sporting and public life.

And both provide an invaluable lesson in life.

Any cricket fan, and many who simply absorb the game by osmosis amid the sweat and salt of summer, has a memory or story – whether Ian’s fearless hooking and uncompromising captaincy, or Bill’s infectious enthusiasm from the commentary box. Their imprint on our summer psyche is indelible.

Today, both men show none of the weariness that their years might prescribe. Neither man received the memo that age might slow them down. Bill, at 83, is up, literally, with the birds – tending to his flock of racing pigeons just as he did as a lad in Melbourne’s working class Thornbury.

Ian, born into a world at war and a family of cricketing warriors, today at 76, carries the same competitive ferocity he learnt from his father and grandfather growing up in Adelaide’s Glenelg.

Ian may have swapped bat and bowl for snooker cue – having previously conquered and retired from baseball, tennis and golf – but he is as merciless with his opponents as ever.

When former Australian test wicket-keeper Ian Healy told ‘Chaps’ that he had lost his competitive urge and now played for the sheer pleasure of, well, playing, the elder Ian could not compute what he was saying.

“No, no, you’re mucking around. What do you mean?” he asked, incredulous.

“He had no idea about that type of feeling”, says Healy.

“Because everything he does, he competes or gives it away.”

“I only found one reason to play cricket,” Chappell tells a gaggle of high school cricketers at his alma mater, Prince Alfred College in Adelaide.

“And that’s to win”.

But here’s the thing: winning is not everything. Integrity, loyalty, honesty are sacrosanct to the Chappell creed. It binds Ian with his brothers Greg and Trevor, forged in backyard battles and test arenas, through triumph, defeat and controversy.

It binds the band of players who were elevated to heights of excellence – individually and collectively – they didn’t know they could achieve and credit their captain with taking them there.

“He was the greatest sports psychologist,” observes Rod Marsh, thanks to Ian’s uncanny ability to know what to say – or not say – to get the best out of his men.

Jeff Thomson credits Ian with motivating him to bowl as fast and furiously as he could – every single delivery. And then there’s Dennis Lillee who is reluctant to step in front of the camera but makes the exception for his captain.

“I’ll do it,” he told me on the phone, “but only because it’s Chaps.”

“It” is capturing and celebrating these the extraordinary lives of Ian Chappell and Bill Lawry in two documentary specials for the Nine Network. The premise was simple: to record their extraordinary stories – between them more than a century of playing, commentating and observing Australian life, and to record the stories about them.

Hosted by Peter Overton, we called the project “A Glorious Life” and is, in essence, a game of two halves: celebrating their triumphs on the field and then their extraordinary contributions post-playing days.

It’s easy to smooth over the transformative times they have observed or helped shape. It was Bill Lawry standing up for his men as captain, writing to Australian cricket administrators over the appalling conditions during the 1969/70 tour of India, that sowed the seeds of World Series Cricket.

It was those same administrators’ subsequent dispassionate dispatching of Bill as captain that saw Ian elevated to the top job, vowing “The bastards will never get me like that.”

And it was Kerry Packer, with his deep pockets and epic ambitions, that heralded the cricket revolution that saw Bill and Ian shape the nature of the game and sports broadcasting to this day.

Like all of us, they are the sum of their parts, passions and contradictions. Ian, notoriously tough, is equally empathetic and compassionate.

“Bravado, but right underneath there’s marshmallow”, observes Healy.

For Ian, loyalty equals respect, and disrespect often ends in enmity.

“If I don’t respect someone,” he observes, “I have real trouble not showing it.”

Most famously, his rivalry with former English captain Ian Botham rages to this day, with no prospect of detente.

Bill is the shyest showman you’ll meet. Happiest at home, followed closely by tooling around his pigeon loft, Bill found himself elevated to the pantheon of most-loved Australians – helped in no small part by his portrayal in Billy Birmingham’s Twelfth Man.

Like Ian, Bill’s code is built on a bedrock of integrity. Turn up early. Work hard. Be grateful. Nothing is forever. When asked to describe himself in one word, Bill responds without a second’s pause: “Happy.”

Few realise that for most of his four decades in Nine’s cricket commentary box, Bill maintained a ‘day job’ as a whitegoods salesman.

“Guess whose Mum’s got a Whirlpool? That was me!”, grins Bill.

The working-class kid who never went on a holiday till he was married gives the impression that he has won the lottery in life – many times over. His wife, Joy, ‘the real joy of my life’. His family. His pigeons. Captaining Australia. And somehow, to his own surprise, becoming the sound of summer.

It was this great ‘second act’ in the commentary box which came at the invitation of Richie Benaud and saw Bill display an excitement which belied his stoic, almost monastic, style as an opening batsman.

There is a story for everything – most told a million or more times, refined with time.

“Every time I hear them for the 70th or 80th time,” notes Lillee, “I still enjoy them and laugh.”

And there are surprises, such as Bill’s old Test touring suitcase hidden at the back of a cupboard, jam-packed with old photos, scrap-books, scoresheets from his playing days in the 50s, 60s and 70s. These are the mementos collected by his mother and sister, which Bill hadn’t opened in at least four decades. Inside, a treasure trove.

Ian, by contrast, kept nothing from his playing days. No baggy green, no blazers, nothing. Well, that’s not strictly true: he kept a jock-strap and groin-protector because he would keep playing baseball. And some warm county-cricket thick socks because they were good for getting around the house in winter.

In research, I asked Ian if there had been anyone on tour with a video-8 camera who might have footage we could dust off.

“Yeah, I did,” he replied. “I took a lot of footage in the 70s.”

“Brilliant”‘ I responded. “Where is it?”

“Oh that got chucked out about four houses ago.” As Ian notes himself, “I’m not a memorabilia guy.”

For both men, it’s not the objects that matter. It’s the people. The friendships. The stories. Which brings me to the surprising lesson I took from both of them and was not expecting.

They are both great exponents of the art of ageing well. By default, not design, Ian and Bill demonstrate the holy trinity of living well, at any age. Stay physically active, mentally active and socially active.

And perhaps it’s the last of these that are demonstrated and resonate most vividly: an almost religious ritual of getting together with former teammates, invoking the power of shared stories and experiences. Stories told time and again, as if in recital, reaffirming their union and devotion to each other.

Song lines forged decades ago and oft-repeated, always evoking the same unreserved laughter and delight each time. What the scoreboard read at the end of the day is only a fractional piece of their many-layered puzzle.

How they played, how they rose to the moment for each other and their country, and the bonds that were forged in that furnace is what carries them to this day.

These stories are sacred to these men, and they don’t only belong to them. They are, in many respects, stories that belong to all Australians – an almanac of an era that will hold nostalgia for many but, more importantly, has helped shape who we are as a nation and society.

