71 from SEC included on preseason watch lists

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (July 27, 2020)—–A total of 71 Southeastern Conference football student-athletes were included on the preseason watch lists for national awards announced in the last week.

Watch lists were released last week for the following awards: Butkus Award, Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, Outland Trophy, Lou Groza Award, Ray Guy Award, Paul Hornung Award, Wuerffel Trophy and the Maxwell Award.

Preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Doak Walker Award, Biletnikoff Award and the Mackey Award were announced the previous week. A total of 93 SEC football players have been named to the preseason watch lists for 14 awards. The following watch lists were announced last week:

Butkus Award

The Butkus Award is presented each year to the nation’s top linebacker. The 2020 Preseason Butkus Award Watch List includes 13 SEC players. Eight former SEC players have won the Butkus Award, including three in the last four years.

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

The first Jim Thorpe Award was presented in 1986. It is presented to the nation’s best defensive back in college football. Ten SEC players have won the Jim Thorpe Award, including three in the last three years. Seven players were included on the preseason watch list.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. It was first presented in 1993, and an SEC player has claimed the award four times. A total of 15 SEC defensive players were included on the Nagurski Trophy Watch List. Josh Allen of Kentucky is the SEC’s most recent winner in 2018.

Outland Trophy

The SEC led the way with 15 players on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy. It is presented annually to the best college football interior lineman. Tackles, guards and centers are eligible for consideration. Fifteen players from SEC schools have won the Outland Trophy.

Lou Groza Award

The Lou Groza Award is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate placekicker. Four kickers from SEC schools have won the Groza Award, most recently Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship in 2019. Five SEC players were named to the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award.

Ray Guy Award

The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding punter. Four SEC punters have won the Ray Guy Award in its 19-year history, including in each of the last two years. The 2020 Preseason Ray Guy Award Watch List includes three SEC players.

Paul Hornung Award

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Three SEC players have claimed the Hornung Award, most recently Lynn Bowden Jr., of Kentucky in 2019. Eight SEC players were included on the preseason watch list for the Hornung Award.

Wuerffel Trophy

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. Six SEC players have been named winner of the Wuerffel Trophy since its inception in 2005. Fourteen SEC players were named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Maxwell Award

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college football player judged to be the best all-around in the United States. An SEC player has won the Maxwell Award 12 times since it was first awarded in 1937. Thirteen players from the SEC were included in the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List.

Butkus Award

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Damone Clark, LSU

Jabril Cox, LSU

Lakia Henry, Ole Miss

Anthony Hines, Texas A,amp;M

Buddy Johnson, Texas A,amp;M

Shane Lee, Alabama

Ventrell Miller, Florida

Dimitri Moore, Alabama

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Monty Rice, Georgia

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

JaCoby Stevens, LSU

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Nick Bolton, Missouri

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Buddy Johnson, Texas A,amp;M

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Dylan Moses, Alabama

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Monty Rice, Georgia

Tyler Shelvin, LSU

JaCoby Stevens, LSU

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Outland Trophy

Deonte Brown, Alabama

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Kenyon Green, Texas A,amp;M

Trey Hill, Georgia

Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Cade Mays, Tennessee

Dan Moore, Texas A,amp;M

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Tyler Shelvin, LSU

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Lou Groza Award

Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

Evan McPherson, Florida

AJ Reed, Arkansas

Parker White, South Carolina

Cade York, LSU

Ray Guy Award

Jake Camarda, Georgia

Max Duffy, Kentucky

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

Hornung Award

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Ainias Smith, Texas A,amp;M

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Wuerffel Trophy

Miller Forristall, Alabama

Chandler Wooten, Auburn

Dante Lang, Florida

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Landon Young, Kentucky

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

JaCoby Stevens, LSU

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Kellen Mond, Texas A,amp;M

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt

Maxwell Award