71 from SEC included on preseason watch lists

6 hours ago
SEC Staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (July 27, 2020)—–A total of 71 Southeastern Conference football student-athletes were included on the preseason watch lists for national awards announced in the last week.
Watch lists were released last week for the following awards: Butkus Award, Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, Outland Trophy, Lou Groza Award, Ray Guy Award, Paul Hornung Award, Wuerffel Trophy and the Maxwell Award.
Preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Doak Walker Award, Biletnikoff Award and the Mackey Award were announced the previous week. A total of 93 SEC football players have been named to the preseason watch lists for 14 awards. The following watch lists were announced last week:
Butkus Award
The Butkus Award is presented each year to the nation’s top linebacker. The 2020 Preseason Butkus Award Watch List includes 13 SEC players. Eight former SEC players have won the Butkus Award, including three in the last four years.
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
The first Jim Thorpe Award was presented in 1986. It is presented to the nation’s best defensive back in college football. Ten SEC players have won the Jim Thorpe Award, including three in the last three years. Seven players were included on the preseason watch list.
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. It was first presented in 1993, and an SEC player has claimed the award four times. A total of 15 SEC defensive players were included on the Nagurski Trophy Watch List. Josh Allen of Kentucky is the SEC’s most recent winner in 2018.
Outland Trophy
The SEC led the way with 15 players on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy. It is presented annually to the best college football interior lineman. Tackles, guards and centers are eligible for consideration. Fifteen players from SEC schools have won the Outland Trophy.
Lou Groza Award
The Lou Groza Award is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate placekicker. Four kickers from SEC schools have won the Groza Award, most recently Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship in 2019. Five SEC players were named to the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award.
Ray Guy Award
The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding punter. Four SEC punters have won the Ray Guy Award in its 19-year history, including in each of the last two years. The 2020 Preseason Ray Guy Award Watch List includes three SEC players.
Paul Hornung Award
The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Three SEC players have claimed the Hornung Award, most recently Lynn Bowden Jr., of Kentucky in 2019. Eight SEC players were included on the preseason watch list for the Hornung Award.
Wuerffel Trophy
The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. Six SEC players have been named winner of the Wuerffel Trophy since its inception in 2005. Fourteen SEC players were named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
Maxwell Award
The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college football player judged to be the best all-around in the United States. An SEC player has won the Maxwell Award 12 times since it was first awarded in 1937. Thirteen players from the SEC were included in the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List.
Butkus Award
- K.J. Britt, Auburn
- Damone Clark, LSU
- Jabril Cox, LSU
- Lakia Henry, Ole Miss
- Anthony Hines, Texas A,amp;M
- Buddy Johnson, Texas A,amp;M
- Shane Lee, Alabama
- Ventrell Miller, Florida
- Dimitri Moore, Alabama
- Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
- Monty Rice, Georgia
- Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
- Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
- Kaiir Elam, Florida
- Richard LeCounte, Georgia
- Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
- JaCoby Stevens, LSU
- Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- Eric Stokes, Georgia
- Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
- Nick Bolton, Missouri
- K.J. Britt, Auburn
- Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
- Buddy Johnson, Texas A,amp;M
- Richard LeCounte, Georgia
- Dylan Moses, Alabama
- LaBryan Ray, Alabama
- Monty Rice, Georgia
- Tyler Shelvin, LSU
- JaCoby Stevens, LSU
- Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- Eric Stokes, Georgia
- Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
- Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee
- Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
Outland Trophy
- Deonte Brown, Alabama
- Landon Dickerson, Alabama
- Kenyon Green, Texas A,amp;M
- Trey Hill, Georgia
- Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
- Drake Jackson, Kentucky
- Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
- Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
- Cade Mays, Tennessee
- Dan Moore, Texas A,amp;M
- LaBryan Ray, Alabama
- Tyler Shelvin, LSU
- Trey Smith, Tennessee
- Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
Lou Groza Award
- Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
- Evan McPherson, Florida
- AJ Reed, Arkansas
- Parker White, South Carolina
- Cade York, LSU
Ray Guy Award
- Jake Camarda, Georgia
- Max Duffy, Kentucky
- Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
Hornung Award
- Tyler Badie, Missouri
- Treylon Burks, Arkansas
- Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
- Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
- Ainias Smith, Texas A,amp;M
- Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- Kadarius Toney, Florida
- Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Wuerffel Trophy
- Miller Forristall, Alabama
- Chandler Wooten, Auburn
- Dante Lang, Florida
- Eric Stokes, Georgia
- Landon Young, Kentucky
- Luke Fortner, Kentucky
- JaCoby Stevens, LSU
- Mac Brown, Ole Miss
- Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
- Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
- Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina
- Trey Smith, Tennessee
- Kellen Mond, Texas A,amp;M
- Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt
Maxwell Award
- Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
- Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
- K.J. Costello, Mississippi State
- Najee Harris, Alabama
- Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
- Kellen Mond, Texas A,amp;M
- Jamie Newman, Georgia
- Bo Nix, Auburn
- DeVonta Smith, Alabama
- Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- Kyle Trask, Florida
- Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
- Seth Williams, Auburn