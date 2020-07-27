7 Indian celebrities who turned their homes into studios during the quarantine

The lockdown has affected our lives in many different ways. While our social life has obviously gone for a toss and is now limited to video chats, our work routine too has taken a massive hit as work from home became a necessity. And it,rsquo;s not just the common man who has been hit. Think about the most bankable faces in India – Virat Kohli, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana — they too are now working from home. While they might not be stuck in front of the laptop screens like most of us, they,rsquo;re constantly in touch with brands they endorse and planning about how to move forward with their ventures. In fact, some of these stars took things a step further and even shot commercials or videos. While some were full blown commercials, some were videos made with the intention to spread awareness.

Check out the link below to catch some glimpses of their work during the lockdown.

View this post on Instagram All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit? #MatKarForward Link in Bio. @indiatiktok A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 4, 2020 at 12:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram In times like these, the only thing that matters is your & your family,rsquo;s health. Until a vaccine is discovered, soap is our hope. Wash your hands frequently with virus fighter Lifebuoy or any other soap and stay protected. My appeal to you all is to take necessary precautions and stay safe. @lifebuoy.india A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 26, 2020 at 5:08am PDT