20-year-old man shot to death outside of Revere Beach ice cream shop

A 20-year-old man was shot to death in front of a Revere Beach ice cream shop Sunday night, and state police are continuing to search for the shooter.

Police were called to Twist and Shake at 82 Revere Beach Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. where they found the victim, identified by police Monday morning as Yaseen Butt of Revere, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Butt was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital and later died, police said.

Authorities believe there may have been an altercation prior to the fatal shooting, the release said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made and the suspect has not been publicly identified.