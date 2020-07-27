17 Yr Old Girl SHOT & KILLED On Facebook Live While Watching A Fight!!

When you decided to watch a street fight, you could be putting your life in serious danger. That’s exactly what MTO News has learned happened to 17 year old Alejandra “Ale” Estrada in California.

LINK TO VIDEO OF HER SHOOTING – warning graphic

According to police, Ale was shot and killed as she watched a fight in the heart of Hollywood on Saturday night.

Around 200 people had been gathered in the area, where an illegal street racing sideshow was taking place.

But a fight broke out between two men, and a crowd gathered around to watch the men fight. Ale was one of those who watched, and ended up dying. Video of her shooting was captured by Facebook Live and Livestreamed more than 10 million times.

During the fight, someone pulled a gun and fired shots. One of the bullets struck Ale and she was declared dead at the scene.

“She was one of a kind and the life of the party,” loved ones said in on her GoFundme fundraiser. “She was at the wrong place at the wrong time and unfortunately it cost her her life. She will forever live in our hearts.”

Another person, described as a 30-year-old man, was also shot. He took himself to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Shooting suspect 33-year-old Ramon Roque Monreal was taken into custody in connection to Estrada’s death and is being held on $3 million bail, online records show.

