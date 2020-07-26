YouTuber Jim Chapman Announces Engagement 16 Month After Splitting From Wife

Instagram

The YouTube personality is set to marry again as he has proposed to model Sarah Tarleton, only sixteen months after announcing separation from his wife Tanya Burr.

The 31 year old has been spotted vacationing and hanging out with model Sarah Tarleton throughout the COVID lockdown and now he has asked the 27 year old to marry him.

The bride-to-be flashed her new engagement ring in sunset beach snaps posted on Instagram on Saturday (25Jul20) as she and Jim wrap up a holiday at the luxury Cap Rocat Hotel in Mallorca.

“@sarah.tarleton and I have some news!” Jim captioned one shot while his new fiancee added, “A bit too overwhelmed to find the right words, but this has been the most magical weekend!”

Chapman and actress Burr announced their split in March 2019, and Tarleton has been a constant companion this year – earlier this month (Jul20), he credited her for helping him through the coronavirus crisis, posting, “Lockdown has been really difficult for the last few weeks – I’ve not been the happiest version of myself, but @sarah.tarleton has been an excellent little companion and kept me smiling. She’s alright, I guess.”