WNBA Players From The New York Liberty & Seattle Storm Walk Off Of The Court During The National Anthem

As professional sports are getting in the swing of things and starting back up. The ladies on the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm made a big statement prior to their game on Saturday. According to The Hill, as the National Anthem played prior to the season opener, ladies from both WNBA teams walked off of the court and returned to their respective locker rooms as a sign of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

As the national anthem was played, the @nyliberty and @seattlestorm walked off the floor as part of the social justice initiative. pic.twitter.com/VihH5X3Yzh — ESPN (@espn) July 25, 2020

Before the game started both WNBA teams also participated in a 26 moment of silence in remembrance of Breonna Taylor, who was only 26-years old when officers in Louisville killed her as she slept inside of her home back in March.

“We will say her name.” The @nyliberty and @seattlestorm participated in a powerful moment of recognition for Breonna Taylor ahead of Saturday’s game. pic.twitter.com/ZrRYWqV7nl — ESPN (@espn) July 25, 2020

Many major league sports have been very transparent about their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. As you all know, things heightened back in May when George Floyd was killed by officers on camera in Minneapolis.

Now that professional sports are starting to resume, many players in various sports are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. As we previously reported, baseball players from the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals took a knee during their season opener.

Earlier in the week, Donald Trump expressed his excitement for live sports to return but threatened that the game would be over if he sees any players kneeling during the National Anthem.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94