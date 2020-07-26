WNBA: Breanna Stewart inspires Seattle Storm to opening day win over New York Liberty | NBA News

Seattle Storm defeated New York Liberty 87-71 behind 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals by 2018 league MVP Breanna Stewart in the 2020 WNBA opener.

WNBA opening day scores Seattle Storm 87-71 New York Liberty

Los Angeles Sparks 99-76 Phoenix Mercury

Indiana Fever 76-101 Washington Mystics

Seattle Storm 87-71 New York Liberty

















2:04



Highlights of the WNBA opening day clash between the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty



The game was played without fans in attendance to limit the spread of Covid-19, which halted US sports in mid-March.

There was a significant moment before the game got underway, as players from both teams left the court for the US national anthem in protest, and paid tribute to Breonna Taylor.



















2:02



Seattle Storm and New York Liberty players left the court for the US national anthem ahead of the opening game of the WNBA season as they protested in honour of Breonna Taylor



New York impressed in the early stages, wiping out a 12-point deficit to take the lead in the second quarter. However, Seattle rallied to retake the lead; an advantage they would never relinquish in the tie.

Stewart led the line for the championship favourites, with Sue Bird and Jewell Lloyd also contributing.



Live WNBA: New York @ Dallas





Thursday 30th July 1:00am



Meanwhile, No 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu made her debut for the Liberty, contributing 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Los Angeles Sparks 99-76 Phoenix Mercury



















2:06



Highlights of the WNBA opening day clash between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury



Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points and Seimone Augustus added 14 as the Los Angeles Sparks used a big third quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-75.

Oguwmike and Augustus combined to make all 14 of their shots. Augustus was playing her first game with Los Angeles after signing as a free agent from Minnesota in the offseason.

Chelsea Gray and Candace Parker had 13 points apiece, and Brittney Sykes and Te’a Cooper each scored 10.

Diana Taurasi, who missed most of last season with back and hamstring injuries, led Phoenix with 16 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 14 points and six assists.

Los Angeles outscored the Mercury 30-8 in the third quarter to take an 80-54 lead into the fourth. Augustus and Gray had points apiece in the period. The Sparks made 12-of-18 from the field while limiting Phoenix to 27 per cent (3-of-11) shooting.

The Mercury committed 27 turnovers – their most since in a game since 2016 – including inthe third quarter.

Indiana Fever 76-101 Washington Mystics



















2:17



Highlights of the WNBA opening day clash between the Indiana Fever and defending champions the Washington Mystics



Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the defending champion Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 101-76 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

The Mystics are missing reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, who is rehabbing a back injury, and newly acquired center Tina Charles, who was medically excused for the season. Washington are also without Natasha Cloud, who is focusing on social justice causes this season, and LaToya Sanders.

However, the defending WNBA champions didn’t miss a beat against their former assistant coach Marianne Stanley, who took over the Fever this year.

Aerial Powers and Emma Meesseman had 14 points apiece and Shey Peddy and Ariel Atkins each scored 10 for the Mystics.

Kelsey Mitchell hit five three-pointers and finished with 25 points for Indiana. Tiffany Mitchell scored 15 points and Candice Dupree 13.

Hines-Allen hit a three-pointer to make it 22-19 late in the first quarter and the Mystics led the rest of the way.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don’t have ? Get the Action and Arena pack, click here.