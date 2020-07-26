With $10K Near, Is Bitcoin Price Ready for a Big Breakout Next Week? By Cointelegraph

With $10K Near, Is Bitcoin Price Ready for a Big Breakout Next Week?
The price of (BTC) held the crucial support level of $9,000, after which a rally to $9,600 occurred, as anticipated in last week’s technical analysis. Nevertheless, the overall market trend for BTC price has not broken out of its range since the halving in May.
The support area is $8,800-9,000, while the resistance can be found between $10,100-10,300. The volatility and volume have been decreasing as this range has been narrowing. So when can the market see volatility and big moves again?
