Why Bitcoin Suddenly Spiked to $10,200, Instantly Liquidating $75M By Cointelegraph

Why Bitcoin Suddenly Spiked to $10,200, Instantly Liquidating $75M
The price of (BTC) rose to as high as $10,272 on July 26 in an unexpected weekend rally. It liquidated $74 million worth of long contracts on BitMEX alone, catching many traders off guard.
There appear to be two main reasons behind the abrupt upsurge of Bitcoin from $9,700 to over $10,200. They are the liquidation of over-leveraged shorts and traders taking profit from over-extended alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins).
