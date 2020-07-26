Why Bitcoin Suddenly Spiked to $10,200, Instantly Liquidating $75M By Cointelegraph

Why Bitcoin Suddenly Spiked to $10,200, Instantly Liquidating $75M



The price of (BTC) rose to as high as $10,272 on July 26 in an unexpected weekend rally. It liquidated $74 million worth of long contracts on BitMEX alone, catching many traders off guard.

There appear to be two main reasons behind the abrupt upsurge of Bitcoin from $9,700 to over $10,200. They are the liquidation of over-leveraged shorts and traders taking profit from over-extended alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins).

