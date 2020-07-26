White House, Senate Republicans reach agreement on coronavirus aid bill, Meadows says By

© . President Donald Trump returns from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
WASHINGTON () – The White House and Senate Republicans have reached “an agreement in principle” on the next coronavirus relief bill, a White House official said on Sunday.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters in the Capitol that the legislative proposal has a handful of issues he hopes will be resolved “in the next hours” and the package will likely be unveiled Monday afternoon. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the package will contain extended unemployment benefits with 70% “wage replacement.”
