Wayne Carey labels Alastair Clarkson a “hypocrite” for Tom Papley comments

AFL great Wayne Carey has labelled Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson a “hypocrite” for accusing Sydney forward Tom Papley of milking free kicks.

Papley, who is currently leading the Coleman Medal race, notched four goals for the Swans in yesterday’s win over the Hawks at the SCG, extending a miserable run of form for Clarkson’s side.

However, one of Papley’s four goals didn’t sit well with Clarkson after the Swans small forward was awarded a free kick 10m out from the goal after Hawks defender James Frawley pushed him to the ground following a brief scuffle.

“(Papley) milks a free kick as good as anyone in the competition and he did so on this occasion again,” Clarkson said after the match.

Tom Papley (Getty)

Responding to the Hawthorn coach’s comments, Carey labelled Clarkson a “hypocrite” for always defending his players but not holding back on commenting on other teams.

“Clarko defends his players and his footy club like no other. He’s high and mighty about you can’t say anything about my team or my players or anything and then he comments, so he’s a hypocrite. He’s a hypocrite,” Carey told Triple M.

“If anyone says anything about his players he’s the first one to jump up and down so for him to comment on Papley, it’s hypocritical.”

Wayne Carey, Alastair Clarkson (Getty)

Carey also said that he’s spoken with Clarkson in the past over his consistent defence of his club and its players.

“I’m telling you, I’ve had conversations with Alastair Clarkson about we’re all ex-players, coaches, players you’re all in the media but we’re in this together and he’ll defend his footy club, so what he did with Papley is hypocritical,” he said.

“He doesn’t like it when someone says something about him and defends it stronger than anyone I’ve ever seen, yet he’s gone and done it himself.

“If anyone has a go at his team or says something like that, he defends like no other.”

Swans chairman Andrew Pridham also voiced his displeasure at Clarkson.

Pridham said the four-time premiership coach was only diminishing his “standing” in the game with his comments on Papley.

“Impertinent drive-bys like that only serve to diminish his standing as a coach,” Pridham said.