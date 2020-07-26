Victorian passengers to wear masks on Virgin flights under new COVID-19 measures

Passengers and crew flying on Virgin Australia flights out of Victoria will now be required to wear a mask under a range of new COVID-19 requirements brought in by the airline.

Up to 48 hours before a scheduled flight passengers will now receive an SMS and an email advising of the new travel procedures as well as advice to download the COVIDSafe App.

At check-in, passengers will be required to answer a pre-flight health screening.

A passenger is seen at the Virgin Australia terminal at the Brisbane Domestic Airport in Brisbane, in March. (AAP)

At boarding, hand sanitiser will be offered and passengers will be required to scan their own boarding pass.

Those on Victorian flights will be offered complimentary masks and hand sanitiser kits if needed.

Passengers travelling to or from Victoria will be required to wear the mask onboard the flight and more will be given at boarding to minimise interaction with other passengers.

Guests will scan their boarding passes themselves to minimise contact with cabin crew. (Supplied)

Virgin Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Sara Souter said the airline has worked closely with government to ensure best practice is being followed in the air.

“At Virgin Australia, the safety and wellbeing of our guests is always our priority. That’s why we’ve introduced changes to our customer journey and increased our hygiene practices, to minimise risks associated with COVID-19, and to help you feel more comfortable and confident when flying with us,” Dr Souter said.

All passengers will be required to fill out a pre-flight questionnaire. (Supplied)

“These changes have been developed in close collaboration with airlines and airports across Australia and have been endorsed by Federal health authorities to ensure a consistent and safe travel experience wherever you choose to fly.”

Additionally, the airline has added a new in-flight scent to the cabin, which Virgin says is a result of using an antibacterial cleaning agent called Duropax.

In-flight meals will also be reduced to just water and a snack to minimise contact between guests and cabin crew.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348