Verizon upgrades robocall protection for iOS 14 beta users with auto junk call silencing

Verizon is expanding what its Call Filter software can do to alleviate robo and spam calls. For Verizon customers who are on a Call Filter Plus plan as well as running the iOS 14 beta, the carrier is rolling out a new Silence Junk Callers feature.

Apple launched the ability to silence unknown callers with iOS 13 but the trouble is that it doesn’t differentiate between spam calls and a legitimate caller who isn’t in your contact list. So if you forget you have it turned on, you can easily miss important calls.

Verizon’s Call Filter software is able to offer a better experience with spam detection, filtering, a personal block list, and more. And now it’s offering the ability to silence junk calls so they don’t bother you at all. This latest feature is available to iOS 14 beta testers who are subscribed to the Call Filter Plus plan ($2.99 for one line, or $7.99/3+ lines).

It works by identifying spam calls and sending them directly to voicemail without ringing your phone. Later this fall, the feature will be available to even the free Call Filter plans when iOS 14 launches to the public.

As Verizon continues its work to battle spam calls it says it is “authenticating billions of calls each month between more than a dozen providers using STIR/SHAKEN technology and continues to lead the way on robocalling efforts for the industry.”

