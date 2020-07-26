U.S. says it has closed consulate in Chengdu, China

The U.S. says it has closed its consulate in Chengdu, China. China ordered the consulate closed in retaliation for a U.S. order to shut down the Chinese Consulate in Houston last week.

A statement from the State Department said that the consulate suspended operations at 10 a.m. on Monday. It expressed disappointment at China’s decision and said the U.S. would try to continue its outreach to the region through its other missions in China.

The consulate in southwestern China “has stood at the centre of our relations with the people in Western China, including Tibet, for 35 years,” the statement said.

