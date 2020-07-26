Twitter reportedly testing ‘block or report’ button for DM requests

Twitter is reportedly working on a new ‘block or report’ button for DM requests to make it easier to report problematic or spam DMs.
The feature was spotted by notable app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who posted screenshots of the new button on Twitter.
Once you click on the button, you can choose whether you want to report or block the account. The app notes that “blocking will prevent this person from sending you message requests in the future.”
Twitter is working on “Block or report” button for DM Requests, making easier to report problematic DMs pic.twitter.com/aH0ydgOZmW
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 24, 2020
If you choose to report the person, you’ll be asked to “let Twitter know about spam or abuse so we can help protect others from accounts like this.”
It’s important to note that since this is a test, it’s possible that Twitter may not end up rolling out the feature. However, it would be a handy feature, especially if you’re someone who gets a lot of unwanted DMs.
Source: @wongmjane