Twitch Levels Up To Unlock Bitcoin Discount By Cointelegraph

Amazon’s streaming platform Twitch appears to be increasing its encryption strategy. The site, which focuses primarily on live streaming of video games, is now offering Users get a 10% discount on the subscription when paying with cryptocurrencies through the platform’s payment processor, BitPay.

