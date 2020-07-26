Twitch Levels Up To Unlock Bitcoin Discount By Cointelegraph

Emotion sequences: contraction levels to unlock the Bitcoin discount
Amazon’s streaming platform Twitch appears to be increasing its encryption strategy. The site, which focuses primarily on live streaming of video games, is now offering Users get a 10% discount on the subscription when paying with cryptocurrencies through the platform’s payment processor, BitPay.
BitPay chief marketing officer Bill Zielke told Cointelegraph that of the thousands of merchants the company works with, Twitch is the first major global brand to offer a crypto-based promotion. Zielke added:
