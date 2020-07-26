Twenty-four fearful Rohingya drowned on Malaysia’s tourist island By





KUALA LUMPUR () – Malaysian authorities began a search Sunday for 24 Rohingya refugees who went missing while trying to swim ashore from a boat off the tourist island of Langkawi.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favorite destination for Rohingya Muslims seeking a better life after escaping from a 2017 military offensive in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The Malaysian Coast Guard said 25 people had attempted to swim to shore on Saturday night when their ship was near the west coast of the island, but only one made landfall.

Two boats and a plane were dispatched on Sunday to cover an area of ​​more than 100 square nautical miles, according to Mohd Zawawi Abdullah, provincial director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“We have relayed information to other rescue agencies and local fishing communities and we will also inform Thai authorities … to assist in the search,” Zawawi said in a statement.

The police detained the person who came ashore for questioning. They did not say what happened to the boat.

Last month, 269 Rohingya were detained upon arrival in Langkawi.

At the time, the MMEA chief said the 269 were transferred from a larger “mother ship” in which dozens of people are believed to have been killed and thrown into the sea during a four-month trip.

Malaysia does not recognize refugee status. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said last month that the country could not receive any more Rohingya, citing a struggling economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.