Trail Blazers hopeful about Damian Lillard foot injury

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is battling a foot injury, but coach Terry Stotts believes the issue is nothing serious.

Lillard sat out the Trail Blazers’ scrimmage against the reigning NBA champion Raptors on Sunday.

The Trail Blazers, ninth in the Western Conference, are scheduled to restart their season against the Grizzlies on Friday.

Stotts is hopeful Lillard will be ready for Tuesday’s scrimmage against the Thunder.

“He did have an X-ray. The X-ray was negative. He just has some inflammation,” Stotts said, via Yahoo Sports. “I don’t expect it to be a long-term deal. Hopefully he’ll be able to play our last scrimmage.

“I think it’s a little bit on the bottom of his foot, but I’m not quite sure about that, but I think it is.”

Lillard was averaging 28.9 points, 7.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds before the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.