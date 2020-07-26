Tove Lo Marries Charlie Twaddle, Shares First Wedding Picture

WENN

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Talking Body’ hitmaker as she has secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend and shared first picture from her wedding.

Swedish pop star Tove Lo has secretly wed.

The “Talking Body” singer shared a photo from her wedding day, on social media, revealing she and Charlie Twaddle have tied the knot.

“Oops!” she captioned the selfie, showing off her dress and the pair’s wedding rings, which she posted on Instagram over the weekend.

The post came a month after Tove called Twaddle “the love of my life” in a birthday message to the New Zealander.

She also made it clear she had found her soulmate in a social media post last year (19), writing, “No one makes me laugh more than you and I feel so lucky I get to create with you and see the world together.

“I love your massive head and your big smile, and you’re the most generous, loving human (with a hint of weirdness which matches my sprinkle of crazy). You’re my person.”

The couple met in Los Angeles.