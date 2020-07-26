The Best Cheap 4K TV Deals for July 2020: LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio

There’s never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV. Why? Because there’s a never-ending selection of 4K Ultra HD content at your fingertips and a mound of fantastic 4K TV deals to choose from — ranging from run-of-the-mill LED TVs to souped-up OLED TVs and QLED TVs. You don’t have to search far and wide to track them down, either: We’ve done the hard work for you, cataloging all of the best 4K TV deals right here. So what are you waiting for? Chop in your decade-old HDTV for a shiny new 4K TV today.

Although, we should add that since there is limited stock available for all these offers, you’re going to need to act fast to snap up a bargain. This means time can’t be wasted scrolling through hundreds of reviews to make sure they’re worthy of your hard-earned cash. Fortunately, we’re here to help. We’ve called upon our expert team of in-house reviewers to separate the wheat from the chaff — if you find a 4K TV listed here, you can rest assured it’s deserving of a place at the center of your entertainment setup.

Today’s best 4K TV deals

How to choose a 4K TV

The most important thing to consider when shopping for a 4K TV is the size of the television, frame included. You need to know your limit (and stick to it). After all, the last thing you want to do is shell out for new 4K TV only to find it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall. Having 60 inches to spare doesn’t mean you can steam in with a 60-inch 4K TV. This measurement is just the size of the screen, which is often enclosed in a frame that adds an extra inch or two to each side. So consult the dimensions.

Once you’ve set a realistic limit, it’s time to start considering the features you need. There’s a lot to choose from, ranging from Roku’s beloved Roku OS smart software on TCL’s 4K TVs to Google Assistant on most Sony and Vizio models. We suggest taking a long think about the tools that will make your life easier. If you hate scrolling and would rather have the option to tell your television what to do, opt for a Sony or Vizio. However, if you’re after the largest selection of streaming services in town, it’s best to go with a TCL.

What size TV do I need?

Don’t fall into the trap of rushing into a deal on a television that’s far too large to fit into the space you have available. Instead, take a second before you start your search to measure the height, width, and depth of your desired location. Make a note of everything, too, as you’re going to compare them to the dimensions of the television itself — as well as the width of the stand if you’re planning on placing it on a console table — to make sure it will fit.

Done? Now use a viewing distance calculator to work out the ideal screen size for how far away you’re going to be sitting. As soon as you have this measurement, compare it to the space available, and decide on a suitable size. For instance, if the calculator recommends an 80-inch display and you only have enough space for a 55-inch, stop there. But if you were eyeing a 50-inch and the calculator suggests a 65-inch, it’s probably best to upsize.

Remember what we said earlier, though — it isn’t all about screen size. You need to consider the entire footprint of the television to determine whether it will fit into the place you have in mind. It’s not uncommon to find a TV that measures in at 65 inches but has a 60-inch screen at the center. It all depends on how wide the bezel surrounding the display is and whether there are any design features that take up additional living room real estate.

Do I need an OLED TV or a QLED TV?

QLED and OLED are two terms thrown around a lot, but what do they mean? Put simply, they’re the name of two different screen technologies that are a step up from the LED display on your current HDTV or 4K TV. Both deliver superior brightness, more accurate color reproduction, and deeper black levels (thus greater detail), but which do you need if a regular LED 4K TV — which will go down a treat for most of us — just won’t cut it for you?

In a nutshell, QLED is the better all-rounder excelling in natural light — so if you’re looking for something to watch a movie, a show, or even play a game in broad daylight with the drapes open, opt for one of Samsung’s QLEDs. For everyone else, we’d suggest an LG or Sony OLED (although, it’s the latter that delivers the best home viewing experience). They have a better viewing angle, can reach a more obsidian-like black level, and consume less power.

What is HDR, and do I need it?

Short for High-Dynamic Range, HDR delivers a higher level of contrast between light and dark, while utilizing a wider selection of colors, to create a much more realistic image. This may not sound like the be all and end all, but it is — representing a significant step up from standard 4K Ultra HD. So if you’re buying a new television in 2020, you’re going to definitely want to make sure it has HDR on board in the form of Dolby Vision, HLG or HDR10.

Do I need a 4K TV or an 8K TV?

For those looking to take their home entertainment setup to the next level, Samsung’s 8K TVs are an attractive proposition. Keep in mind, though, that 8K Ultra HD content is few and far between, so you’ll be betting on networks adopting the standard in the future — and with 4K Ultra HD having only just ventured into the mainstream, there is a lot of work to be done before 8K Ultra HD replaces it, so purchasing an 8K TV right now is outright risky.

Instead, we recommend taking your entire budget and pouring it into the best OLED or QLED you can find, depending on your preference. If you’re after the former, it’s the Sony Master Series A9G. For the latter, it’s the Samsung Q90R. This will serve you better in the long run as you won’t run the risk of owning an 8K TV that could be rendered obsolete before 8K Ultra HD becomes the new broadcasting standard, whenever that may be.

A word on financing

